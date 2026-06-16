District-level orientation on disaster risk reduction held in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
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HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 14: A district-level one-day orientation programme on Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) was held recently at the Nagaon Lions Club with the objective of enhancing community preparedness and resilience against disasters.

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The inaugural session was chaired by Mandira Burhagohain, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon.

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The programme was attended by the Assistant Commissioner, Project Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), District Project Officer of DDMA Nagaon, resource persons, field officers and representatives from various departments.

In her address, Burhagohain emphasised the importance of community participation, effective communication and behavioural change in reducing disaster risks and building resilient communities.

The programme featured a series of technical sessions conducted by resource persons, who discussed topics such as risk communication, community engagement, behavioural approaches to disaster preparedness, management of misinformation and rumours, and promotion of positive actions during emergencies.

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Participants were also presented with case studies and practical examples demonstrating how social and behavioural change strategies can contribute to strengthening community resilience during disasters.

The afternoon session included interactive group exercises, during which participants worked on disaster preparedness plans, community awareness initiatives and communication strategies.

The groups later presented their findings and proposed action plans.

The programme concluded with a valedictory session, during which key lessons from the day-long orientation were summarised and certificates were distributed to participants.

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