DLSA’s compassionate efforts reunite elderly woman with family

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 10: In a heartwarming display of empathy and dedication, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Jorhat, Assam, has successfully reunited an elderly woman with her family after she was found wandering near a tea garden in Mariani, Jorhat district, approximately two months ago.

The woman, later identified as Arti Devi, was discovered near a tea estate and brought to Shakti Sadan, a shelter home for destitute women, by the local police. Unfortunately, due to Arti Devi’s mental instability and communication barriers, authorities were initially unable to ascertain her identity.

Devojyoti Bhuyan, secretary-cum-judicial officer of DLSA (Jorhat), played a pivotal role in this heartwarming reunion. During his visit to Shakti Sadan in October, he learned about Arti Devi’s situation. Despite the challenges, including the language barrier and her mental state, Bhuyan managed to extract vital information about her identity, such as her name and the district she hailed from – Begusarai.

Armed with this information, Bhuyan reached out to his counterpart in DLSA Begusarai, Manjushree Kumari. Together, they initiated efforts to trace Arti Devi’s family. Although there were initial hurdles, including the absence of a missing person’s report for Arti Devi, the determined team persevered.

Their relentless efforts bore fruit when Arti Devi’s family was located in Bahdarpur village, Begusarai. A video call was organised to confirm her identity, bringing immense joy to both Arti Devi and her family.

On a poignant note, her son Sikandar Ram, accompanied by her brother, arrived at Shakti Sadan. Following the completion of official and legal formalities, Arti Devi was joyously reunited with her family.

This heartening incident marks another feather in the cap of DLSA Jorhat, showcasing their commitment to serving the community and reuniting individuals with their loved ones. This achievement follows a similar success in September 2022 when DLSA Jorhat reunited Protima Barman with her family in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, after she was found wandering in Borholla, Titabar subdivision.