Doboka Municipality: Property Tax Reassessment & Reduction Of 2 Percent Per Annum For Residents With Old Houses

HT Correspondent

DOBOKA, March 3: The city council has been forced to increase the property (house) tax in view of the implementation of order no UDD (M 136/2022/17) issued by the Home and Urban Affairs department of the government of Assam. According to the Municipal Act, residents are required to reassess their property (house) taxes every five years.

In 2002-2003, Doboka Municipality assessed residential property tax at the minimum level for the first time. The residential property tax has to be reassessed in 2023 by order of the government of Assam. The revaluation of property will increase the previous rate of property tax for residents of the municipal area but will also reduce the property tax for some residents. The newly elected board of the Doboka Municipality has been monitoring the property valuation to ensure that the residents of the municipality do not suffer any inconvenience. The re-assessment will result in a reduction of property tax of 2 percent per annum for residents with old houses.

- Advertisement -

The draft of the new assessment list of property tax for residents of Doboka Municipality has already been published and residents who have any objection to the new rate of property tax are urged to submit an application to the municipal office. Residents can file such objections till March 20, 2023. After the publication of the new assessment final list on March 31, property (house) tax will be collected from citizens at the new rate as per the final list, said the city’s Municipal Board chairman Minara Begum in a press conference which was held on Friday.