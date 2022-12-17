Documentary on Lachit Borphukan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: The documentary made under the aegis of government of Assam on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan will be telecast on History TV18-SD and History TV18-HD at 7 pm on December 17, 2022. The documentary made on the life and works of the ever valiant Ahom General of Assam who defeated the Mughal invaders will be telecast by History TV18-SD and History TV18-HD at 6 pm on December 20, at 7 pm on December 25 and at 6 pm on December 28, 2022. The documentary will be telecast on Republic TV at 6 pm on December 17 and at 10 am on December 18, 2022.