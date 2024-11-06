Child labourer rescued from shop

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 5: Acting on a tip-off, a 12-year-old child labourer was rescued on Tuesday from Jindal Cosmetics, a shop owned by Amit Jindal, located on Balukad Road, Margherita, in Tinsukia district.

- Advertisement -

The operation was led by the District-level Task Force, including Uttam Pegu, labour officer; Shyam Kumar Upadhaya, SW; DCPO Tinsukia; Debika Sonowal, sub-inspector and CWPO of Margherita Police Station; and Nilomoni Doly, case worker, Child Helpline, Tinsukia.

The 12-year-old rescued child labourer had been working at the cosmetics shop for a month. He hails from Bihar and had been residing with his parents in a rented house in Margherita.

The child was taken to Margherita Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing at the time of filing this report.