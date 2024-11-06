21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

ACMS Margherita distributes scholarships to tea garden students

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 5: Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita branch on Tuesday organised a scholarship distribution ceremony at the ACMS Margherita branch office for tea garden students who qualified in their HS and HSLC 2023-2024 examinations.

- Advertisement -

The program was presided over by Gautam Dhanowar, president of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita branch, with vice president Nepal Tanti, Jiten Gorh, Hemanti Mura, and treasurer Shiv Charan Paik present as chief guests during the event.

Related Posts:

A total of 180 students, whose parents work at various tea gardens under the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita branch, received scholarships.

Parents, along with students, attended the scholarship distribution ceremony.

Gautam Dhanowar stated that every year, the ACMS Margherita branch provides scholarships to the children of tea garden workers who qualify in their HS and HSLC examinations. This year, ACMS awarded scholarships to 180 students.

- Advertisement -

“The annual fees we collect from tea garden workers are utilised in providing scholarships to tea garden students and for other developmental works in tea garden areas under the ACMS Margherita branch,” said Gautam Dhanowar.

10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Brothers get 20 years prison for raping teen multiple times

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India