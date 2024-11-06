ACMS Margherita distributes scholarships to tea garden students

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 5: Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita branch on Tuesday organised a scholarship distribution ceremony at the ACMS Margherita branch office for tea garden students who qualified in their HS and HSLC 2023-2024 examinations.

- Advertisement -

The program was presided over by Gautam Dhanowar, president of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita branch, with vice president Nepal Tanti, Jiten Gorh, Hemanti Mura, and treasurer Shiv Charan Paik present as chief guests during the event.

A total of 180 students, whose parents work at various tea gardens under the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita branch, received scholarships.

Parents, along with students, attended the scholarship distribution ceremony.

Gautam Dhanowar stated that every year, the ACMS Margherita branch provides scholarships to the children of tea garden workers who qualify in their HS and HSLC examinations. This year, ACMS awarded scholarships to 180 students.

- Advertisement -

“The annual fees we collect from tea garden workers are utilised in providing scholarships to tea garden students and for other developmental works in tea garden areas under the ACMS Margherita branch,” said Gautam Dhanowar.