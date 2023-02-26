Drug peddlers apprehended

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 25: Margherita sub divisional police officer, Hemanta kumar Boro and his team on Saturday afternoon apprehended two notorious drug peddlers from Bargolai, Zamaadar Basti under Margherita police station of Tinsukia district where police found drugs from their possession.

The two drug peddlers have been identified as Pudum Chetry of Bargolai and Ratul Kurmi of Bordumsa.

Margherita police also recovered one Hero Honda Glamour motorcycle bearing registration number AS 23 X 4912 and one Chevrolet Spark vehicle bearing registration number AS 23 F 5094 from the apprehended drug peddlers.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act at Margherita police station and further investigation is going on till the filing of this report.