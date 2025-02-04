25 C
Mizoram minister denies breaching model code of conduct

AIZAWL, Feb 3: Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Monday denied the allegation that he violated the model code of conduct (MCC) in force ahead of the Village Council and Local Council polls scheduled to be held on February 12.

The State Election Commission had served Hmar and PWD Minister Vanlalhlana show-cause notices and asked them to provide their explanations by Monday after the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) filed a complaint accusing the two Ministers of breaching the MCC.

The MNF alleged that Vanlalhlana has violated MCC provision for virtually campaigning from his ministerial office for Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party candidates in Aizawl’s Durtlang local council, a video clip of which has been circulated on social media.

The MNF also alleged that Hmar had announced development plans and upcoming projects while meeting ZPM candidates in his constituency on January 27, which contravened the MCC provision.

Addressing a function at the ZPM office in Aizawl on Monday, Hmar claimed that he did not announce any new projects which contravened the provisions of MCC.

All these projects are already approved by the government and they are not new projects, he added.

Hmar and Vanlalhlana submitted their explanations to the state election commission on Monday.

State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that they are examining the explanations and will decide on the matter soon. (PTI)

