Free textbooks, uniforms distributed among students in Sikkim govt schools

GANGTOK, Feb 3: The Sikkim education department on Monday distributed textbooks and uniforms for free among students of all government schools in the state on the first day of the new academic session, officials said.

As many as 40,968 students of 767 schools received free textbooks and uniforms, they said.

“The government of Sikkim has successfully distributed free textbooks and uniforms among students of all government schools across the state on the first day of the new academic session to ensure that every student starts the year with essential learning materials,” an education department official said.

All monastic schools and Sanskrit pathshalas were also included in the initiative, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to provide an inclusive and holistic education, another official said.

To oversee and facilitate the distribution process, all officials of the Education Department, including the secretary, the principal director and district CEOs, were deployed to various schools across the state.

They actively participated in the distribution and attended the first-day ‘zero period’ sessions, engaging with students and teachers to mark the beginning of the new academic year.

It is the second successive year that the state government distributed free textbooks, exercise copies and uniforms to students of government schools in Sikkim on the first day of the new academic session.

This initiative is a significant step towards strengthening the education system in Sikkim by reducing the financial burden on families and ensuring that every student, regardless of background, gets access to quality education, the officials added. (PTI)