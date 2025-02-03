Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘next level’ with Gen 3

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: Ola Electric, one of India’s largest pure-play EV company, launched its S1 Gen 3 portfolio on Sunday.

The latest portfolio has been built on the advanced Gen 3 platform.

The all-new portfolio starts at ₹79,999 for S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to ₹1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (introductory prices), an official statement said stating about its costs.

It further said the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell), and 4kWh priced at ₹1,69,999, and ₹1,54,999, respectively.

The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,14,999, respectively.

The S1 X range is priced at ₹79,999 for 2kWh, ₹89,999 for 3kWh, and ₹99,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at ₹1,07,999.

Along with the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters, the company announced to continue to retail its Gen 2 scooters at discounts of up to ₹35,000, with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at ₹1,14,999, ₹69,999, ₹79,999, and ₹89,999, respectively.

The statement claimed that the Gen 3 platform has a mastered engineering with enhanced performance

efficiency, safety, and reliability.

“The entire portfolio now sports a mid-drive motor and chain drive for optimised performance and reliability, and an integrated MCU (Motor Control Unit) for better range and efficiency. Over the Gen 2, Gen 3 offers 20% increase in peak power, 11% reduction in cost, and 20% increase in range,” the statement said.

“The Gen 3 platform also introduces the category-first dual ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and patented brake-by-wire technology for EV scooters which applies brakes based on the brake position sensor and dynamically modulates the type of braking between regenerative and mechanical braking. This patented technology offers unmatched safety, control, and highly efficient braking in all riding conditions and increases energy recovery by 15%,” it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman & managing director, Ola Electric, said, “With our first generation of scooters we offered customers a truly aspirational electric scooter that kickstarted the EV revolution in the country. With Gen 2, we made our scooters smarter and more accessible by expanding our portfolio with scooters for every Indian across every price range”.

Aggarwal said that he believes that, in recent times, with Gen 3, the company is taking the EV 2W industry to the ‘Next Level’.

“Gen 3 is bringing unmatched performance, superior efficiency and reinventing benchmarks we set for ourselves, and which will change the industry all over again,” he concluded.