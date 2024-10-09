25 C
Drugs seized in Assam, two held

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: Drugs worth nearly Rs 11 crore have been recovered from various parts of Assam in separate operations and two persons have been arrested in connection with one of the seizures, officials said on Tuesday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said that narcotics substances like ganja, heroin, and Yaba tablets were recovered from Biswanath and Cachar districts.

Based on reliable inputs, the Assam Police “carried out anti-narcotics operations and recovered a huge quantity of drugs.”

In Biswanath, the police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint on NH-15 and managed to seize 314 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.57 crore, the chief minister said.

He also said the Cachar district police carried out two special operations at Silchar and Ramnagar.

During the two operations, the police recovered 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 7 crore, and one person has been apprehended, Sarma said.

Yaba or ‘crazy medicine’ in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.

In another operation at Boko in Kamrup district, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested one person after 301 grams of heroin were recovered from his rented accommodation, an officer said.

The police also recovered one sports utility vehicle (SUV), one mobile phone and Rs 8,000 in cash, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drug in Kamrup would be over Rs 2.4 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards. (PTI)

