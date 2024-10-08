Assam Police seize Rs 8 cr drugs in major anti-narcotics operations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: In a series of coordinated anti-narcotics operations, the Assam Police have seized drugs valued at over Rs 8 crore, striking a major blow to drug trafficking networks in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, the operations were carried out based on reliable intelligence inputs, leading to the recovery of significant quantities of narcotics.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma commended the efforts of the state police in the fight against drugs, stating “Stringent action on Drugs: Recovery of above ₹8cr! Based on reliable inputs, @assampolice carried out anti-narcotics operation and recovered huge quantity of drugs.”

Stringent action on Drugs: Recovery of above ₹8cr 💉



Based on reliable inputs, @assampolice carried out anti-narcotics operation and recovered huge quantity of drugs



✅ @biswanathpol intercepted a vehicle at Naka Point on NH15 and managed to seize 314kg of Ganja valued at… pic.twitter.com/fKxK9nk3VH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 8, 2024

In one operation, the Biswanath Police intercepted a vehicle at a Naka Point on National Highway 15, seizing 314 kg of ganja with an estimated market value of Rs 1.57 crore.

The seizure was made during a routine check, demonstrating the vigilance of the police force in cracking down on drug smuggling.

- Advertisement -

Simultaneously, the Cachar Police conducted two special operations in Silchar and Ramnagar.

The operations resulted in the recovery of 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 YABA tablets, with a combined value of Rs 7 crore.

One individual has been apprehended in connection with the case.