Assam Police seize Rs 8 cr drugs in major anti-narcotics operations

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Oct 8: In a series of coordinated anti-narcotics operations, the Assam Police have seized drugs valued at over Rs 8 crore, striking a major blow to drug trafficking networks in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.
As per reports, the operations were carried out based on reliable intelligence inputs, leading to the recovery of significant quantities of narcotics.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma commended the efforts of the state police in the fight against drugs, stating “Stringent action on Drugs: Recovery of above ₹8cr! Based on reliable inputs, @assampolice carried out anti-narcotics operation and recovered huge quantity of drugs.”
In one operation, the Biswanath Police intercepted a vehicle at a Naka Point on National Highway 15, seizing 314 kg of ganja with an estimated market value of Rs 1.57 crore.
The seizure was made during a routine check, demonstrating the vigilance of the police force in cracking down on drug smuggling.
Simultaneously, the Cachar Police conducted two special operations in Silchar and Ramnagar.
The operations resulted in the recovery of 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 YABA tablets, with a combined value of Rs 7 crore.
One individual has been apprehended in connection with the case.