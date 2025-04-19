35.7 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Heroin and Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 71 Crore Seized in Assam; Two Arrested

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, APR 19: Two individuals were arrested after Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) seized heroin and prohibited Yaba tablets worth Rs 71 crore during an operation in Kamrup district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF launched a raid in the Amingaon area, intercepting two vehicles coming from a neighboring state. During the search, officers recovered 2,70,000 Yaba tablets and 40 soap boxes containing 520 grams of heroin. Yaba tablets, often referred to as the “crazy drug,” are banned in India due to their methamphetamine content, classified as a Schedule II controlled substance.

The narcotics were reportedly being transported out of Assam by two couriers, who were apprehended on the spot. Authorities estimated the value of the seized Yaba tablets at Rs 67 crore, while the heroin is worth approximately Rs 4 crore.

The operation was led by STF chief Parthasarathi Mahanta, with support from Additional SP Kalyan Pathak. Police confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Following the seizure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a post on X, stating, “₹70 crore worth of wild party plans? Not happening! Thanks to STF Assam. 2,70,000 YABA tablets seized, Amingaon. Two key peddlers busted. Drugs won’t pass. Not in Assam.”

Heavy Trucks Flout No-Entry Rules in Dhubri, Sparking Public Outrage

