DTCC Meeting Conducted In Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 8: The District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) Co-ordination Committee meeting was conducted at the Sukapha Conference Hall, DC office campus, Sivasagar recently under the chairmanship of Dr Mandira Baruah, ADC (Health).

Jt director (health services) Dr Bhupendra Kumar Das, SK Bora, Dy CEO, Zilla Parishad, Dr Dipamoni Saikia, district nodal officer, DTCC, Sivasagar, Moyurakhi Gogoi, food safety officer besides representatives from educational institutions, DLSA, office of the DIPRO, inspector of drugs& the police department were present on the occasion.

After the welcome address by the Jt director (health services) and nodal officer, DTCC updated the officials present about the achievements of her department in the financial year 2022-2023. The ADC (health) appreciated the initiatives like IEC campaign, school awareness programme, training programme for various target groups as well as the enforcement drives against violation of the COTPA Act 2003 that were initiated recently.

She also requested the DNO, District Tobacco Control Cell to carry out more enforcement drives in the new financial year besides carrying out more awareness sessions in schools across the district with special focus on those lying in the remote areas. All the officials present shared their valuable inputs in order to strengthen the tobacco control initiatives in the district.