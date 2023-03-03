Earth Hour India 2023 Launches ‘The Biggest Hour For Earth’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Earth Hour, every year, seeks to inspire and remind people of the power that they each have to make a positive impact on the planet. This year, Earth Hour was reimagined to create the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth’. Therefore, Ricky Kej, whose dedication to unifying people across the globe with his music, is an apt choice to drive the campaign as the ‘Face of Earth Hour India 2023’. Ricky Kej, with support from WWF-India highlights the need for more people, more than ever, to join in with Earth Hour 2023 and provide 60 minutes of global unity in support and celebration of the planet.

Sharing his views and aspirations as the face of the campaign, Ricky Kej said, “We can together revitalise the power of the hour for a nature positive world and inspire and mobilise the collective consciousness of the entire world to give back to the people and planet. As landmarks and homes across the globe take part in Earth Hour’s iconic switch-off, I request everyone to ‘switch off’ themselves by taking a break from their routine and everyday distractions and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for our planet and nature around us.”

Supporters in over 190 countries and territories will create the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth’, part of WWF’s efforts to turn a single Earth Hour into thousands and millions of hours of action and awareness. In doing so, the world’s largest grassroots environmental campaign will shine an unmissable global spotlight on the twin perils of nature loss and climate change. At the same time, this year’s Earth Hour will also serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of our planet, the need to protect it, and how there is limited time we have to do so.

Ravi Singh, secretary general and CEO, WWF-India said, “WWF-India actively supports Earth Hour, a global campaign that originated in 2007. Every year, on Earth Hour, citizens worldwide take action by voluntarily switching off non-essential lights for one hour. The campaign helps bring conservation and sustainable practices into focus towards creating a better world for future generations. I want to thank Ricky Kej for his support as the ‘Face of Earth Hour India 2023’ and his continuous efforts towards a better tomorrow.”