Anveshan 2022 Concludes At Royal Global University

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Anveshan 2022, an east zone student research convention, which was flagged off at Royal Global University on Wednesday and concluded on Thursday. The student research convention was organised at five zones, with the final one being at the centre, is a pioneering and annual activity of Association of Indian Universities directed towards identifying and nurturing the research aptitude and talents of young researchers. The projects selected at the National Research Convention were incentivised with certificates and cash awards.

The inaugural session was graced by Manoj Kr Das, former managing director (MD) of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC), who motivated the students to take up innovative research projects and contribute to India’s startup ecosystem as well as nation-building. He emphasised on the research at both grass-root and multidisciplinary levels to make India an innovation hub of the 21st century. He further stressed on the uniqueness of Anveshan as a platform for budding researchers given the growing importance of India world-over, thereby encouraging the participants to interact and up-skill themselves to thrive in this fast-changing world.

Jadavpur University, Tezpur University, Maharaja Bir Bikram University, CAEPHT, Central Agricultural University, Assam Don Bosco University, USTM, RIST and IIT, Guwahati competed along with the host The Assam Royal Global University in five categories of competition topics – Agriculture Sciences, Basic Sciences, Engineering Technology, Health Sciences & Allied Subjects, Pharmacy, Nutrition, etc. and Social Sciences, Humanities, Commerce & Law, comprising of 30 teams and 73 participants.

The ceremonial dais was honoured by the august presence of Prof (Dr) SP Singh, The vice chancellor, The Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati as the patron-in-chief, Manoj Kr Das, former managing director (MD) of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) as a chief guest, Dr Usha Rai Negi, assistant director, Research Division, AIU, as the guest of honour, Prof Dr Ankur Ganguly, dean, academics and zonal coordinator, and Prof Dr Rohit Singh, pro vice chancellor and zonal coordinator for the East Zone Students’ Research Convention – Anveshan 2022. Prof (Dr) SP Singh, vice chancellor welcomed the gathering. In his words of wisdom, Prof Singh shared thought-provoking ideas to students to pursue interdisciplinary research to tackle societal problems with innovative solutions, and to form communities of practices and become life-long learners and true innovators. Also graced by Prof Usha Rai Negi, assistant director, Research, AIU, New Delhi, who introduced the fresh competitors to the concept of Anveshan.