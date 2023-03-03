OIL Conducts Tier-III Offsite Disaster Mock Drill At ITF Tengakhat

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Oil India Limited at its Field Headquarters at Duliajan conducted a Tier –III Off-site Disaster Mock Drill at around 10:00 am on Tuesday at Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF), Tengakhat as a part of assessing the preparedness of emergency response to tackle a disaster.

The drill was successfully conducted by joint efforts of various departments of OIL, district administration, Dibrugarh, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Tengakhat police station, Mutual Aid industries like ONGC, IOCL, BCPL, HOEC, AGCL, BVFCL, DNPL, etc.

- Advertisement -

The scenario for the drill was an earthquake followed by leakage in pipeline and crude oil tank fire, subsequent damage to buildings and injuries to the personnel at ITF. Immediately site employees got involved in the isolation of tanks as per the isolation plan. The security and fire setup were put on highest alert and emergency response procedures were activated immediately. The fire services of OIL and mutual-aid partners successfully tackled the fire disaster. Rescue and first aid team reached the spot with stretchers and first aid boxes for first aid treatment and rescue. Rescue and relief operations were jointly carried out by the NDRF, CISF & OIL medical team.

Nitul Khataniar, circle officer, Tengakhat on behalf of district administration played the role of the chief incident controller whereas Rajeev Baruah, executive director (HR&A) had led the team on behalf of OIL. The drill ended with a formal de-briefing session where the best practices and insights of the mock drill were discussed. The event witnessed the technological prowess of OIL at play in full strength to contain the disaster and minimise the response time for key check points.