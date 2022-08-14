Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu For Execution Of Clause 6.3 Of BTR Accord

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 13: Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Saturday visited Kokrajhar and participated in various scheduled programmes held at different places including the BTC Secretariat and Bodoland University.

Minister Pegu attended a review meeting with Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member Pramod Boro, principals/staff from provincialised degree colleges of BTR and local MLAs at BTR CEM’s conference hall, BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the building of a quality educational environment and infrastructural development of the educational institutions across the Bodoland region.

Pegu said that the Education department of the state and BTR government has been stressing to make healthy uplift and welfare of the educational environment and necessary measures have so far been initiated.

- Advertisement -

He informed that clause 6.3 of the historic BTR accord would be implemented in letter and spirit and numbers of venture schools would be provincialised in days to come. He said that the concerned department and authorities are working towards the solving of the venture schools’ issues in the state.

He said that the state government has been stepping in to extend services for bringing massive welfare and development of all sections of the society.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro said that the council has been putting its all out efforts in order to implement the 6.3 clause of the BTR accord.

He has urged educational institutions’ heads/authorities to render dedicative services while bringing a healthy and quality educational environment.