Ranoj Pegu reviews educational infrastructure in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 16: The state Education minister, Ranoj Pegu, visited Kokrajhar—the city of peace—and attended several meetings held in Kokrajhar to review education-related matters on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Minister Pegu graced an interaction program with all headmasters and principals of high schools, higher secondary schools, senior secondary schools of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, and senior departmental officials at the BTCLA auditorium, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

Minister Pegu reviewed the educational infrastructure and curriculum of the schools and discussed measures being undertaken to enhance the quality of education in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The minister also chaired a review meeting held at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College in the presence of Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region, MLA Lawrence Islary, the principal of the engineering college, and senior departmental officials.

Minister Pegu attended as the chief guest for the Freshmen Social Day celebration at Girls’ College, Kokrajhar.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, the minister took stock of the educational infrastructure and curriculum of the engineering college and discussed the overall growth of BTR’s education sector. He noted that student enrollment at Girls’ College has increased, especially in Kokrajhar and across the state. He informed that necessary infrastructure development for Girls’ College, Kokrajhar, has been provided through the WPT department, government of Assam. He emphasised that the state is prioritising a skill-based educational environment under NEP 2024, giving students opportunities for higher studies.

He stated that the government is working to provide skill education in degree courses in colleges across the state.

Minister Pegu highlighted the introduction of both hard and soft skill courses in degree programs at colleges and universities starting this academic year, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Pegu stressed the importance of integrating additional skills with conventional academic education to better prepare students for the workforce. He also announced the allocation of funds for upgrading the infrastructure of Girls’ College, Kokrajhar, through the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes.

- Advertisement -

Minister Pegu stated that he reviewed education-related matters during his visit to Kokrajhar on Monday. He said the meeting and interaction with principals and education department officials were productive and fruitful.

CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, said that minister Pegu’s visit was a positive gesture toward enhancing the educational environment in the Bodoland region. He noted that the minister reviewed the educational environment in the Bodoland region and interacted with school principals from different districts.

“It was a pleasant moment to attend a review meeting at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, under the chairmanship of minister for Education Ranoj Pegu. The minister took stock of the educational infrastructure and curriculum of the college, and we discussed the overall growth of BTR’s education sector in the meeting. I also joined the state Education minister, Ranoj Pegu, at an interaction session with all headmasters and principals of high schools, higher secondary schools, senior secondary schools of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, and senior departmental officials. The minister reviewed the educational infrastructure and curriculum of the schools, and discussed measures being undertaken to enhance the quality of education in BTR,” CEM Boro said.