Elephant carcass found

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 9: A carcass of a wild elephant was recovered at Takawni Reserve Forest under Domdoma Forest Division in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday morning.

According to sources, the villagers spotted the carcass of an elephant and informed the forest officials. Later, forest officials visited the site and collected the samples of the dead elephant for a postmortem.

It was suspected that the elephant died due to poisoning, but it is not clear as to how the elephant died.

“Due to habitat loss, the elephants are entering human habitation in search of food which is resulting in conflict. Most of the elephant corridors were encroached by humans and elephants are facing free movement,” said an environmentalist.

He further said, “Due to fragmentation of forest, the elephants are in constant fear and it might be the reason for the elephant’s death. Elephants are emotional animals and they are facing immense problems due to deforestation.”

Last month, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Khatangpani Pengree under Margherita subdivision in Assam’s Tinsukia.

It was suspected that the elephant died due to electrocution.

“Community participation is necessary to save the wild elephants. The people should understand the emotions of the animals. If we humans have emotions, similarly elephants have also emotions,” said Devojit Moran, an environmentalist.