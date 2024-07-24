Elephants rampage in West Karbi Anglong village

HT Correspondent
KHERONI, July 23: Three wild elephants caused significant damage in Bor Matikhola village, Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong. The elephants invaded a local home, tearing open the paddy silo and consuming half of its 15 quintals of stored paddy. They scattered a large portion of the paddy across the muddy ground of the house.
In addition to the damage at the residence, the elephants raided the backyard paddy field, destroying and consuming more than 2 bighas of newly transplanted paddy.
Householder Gandhi Ingti reported that such attacks by wild elephants have become a yearly issue for the village. His previous house, constructed from Kenchi-Batam, was destroyed in earlier incidents, and he now resides in a structure built from mud and bamboo.
Ingti expressed frustration over the ongoing man-elephant conflict, noting that despite assurances from forest officials, no compensation has been provided for his losses.