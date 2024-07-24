28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

Elephants rampage in West Karbi Anglong village

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 23: Three wild elephants caused significant damage in Bor Matikhola village, Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong. The elephants invaded a local home, tearing open the paddy silo and consuming half of its 15 quintals of stored paddy. They scattered a large portion of the paddy across the muddy ground of the house.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the damage at the residence, the elephants raided the backyard paddy field, destroying and consuming more than 2 bighas of newly transplanted paddy.

Householder Gandhi Ingti reported that such attacks by wild elephants have become a yearly issue for the village. His previous house, constructed from Kenchi-Batam, was destroyed in earlier incidents, and he now resides in a structure built from mud and bamboo.

Ingti expressed frustration over the ongoing man-elephant conflict, noting that despite assurances from forest officials, no compensation has been provided for his losses.

Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Athletics coaching camp concludes 

The Hills Times -
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night