EM Hasda inaugurates 10 KLD FSTP in Kokrajhar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: Wilson Hasda, BTC executive member for Urban Development, inaugurated the 10 KLD Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) utilising MBBR technology in Kokrajhar on Friday. This is the first project of its kind in the BTR. The project is technically supported by the WASH Section of UNICEF, with construction assistance provided by Green Tech.

Speaking on the occasion, EM Hasda stated, “In this modern world, along with the ever-growing population, a good and congenial environment is a prerequisite. The BTC, under the visionary leadership of Pramod Boro, is committed to fostering a human-friendly environment by utilising all available technology.”

The project is technically supported by UNICEF, and construction support was provided by renowned Green Tech. The total project cost of the FSTP is Rs 61 lakhs.

