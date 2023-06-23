Empowering Women: Free session on ‘The Art of Managing Money’ organised



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: In a bid to empower women and promote financial independence, Crescent Financial Solutions, in collaboration with Wommaniaas, conducted a free session on ‘The Art of Managing Money’ exclusively for women in Guwahati. The event aimed to provide valuable insights into investment strategies and financial literacy.

Preeti Agarwal, the proprietor of Crescent, a firm specialising in investment and financial solutions, led the session on correct investment practices, titled ‘How to Invest Correctly: An Investor Education Camp’, held at Hotel Ornate in Guwahati. Dr Dhananjay Banthia, a nationally acclaimed financial market trainer from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, served as the key speaker.

Preeti Agarwal warmly welcomed the participants and shared information about her services and various investment options available. Dr Banthia then imparted his vast knowledge and expertise on the art of managing money and making correct investment decisions. The session witnessed an active participation of over 100 women attendees. Dr Banthia and Preeti Agarwal addressed queries raised by the participants, providing valuable guidance on investment-related concerns.

The participants expressed high levels of satisfaction with the session and encouraged future seminars of similar nature. Preeti Agarwal emphasised the importance of diversifying investments across different sectors through an asset allocation strategy for optimal wealth creation. She also shared her seven years of experience in the banking industry and extended gratitude to everyone for their active involvement.

