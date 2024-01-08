End Of Era Of Extremism In Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that era of extremism has come to an end in the state and that lasting peace has prevailed.

Sarma was speaking on the occasion of fourth central general meeting of All Assam Kalwar Samaj, in Dhekiajuli.

Sarma further said that as peace has prevailed in the state the business community could carry on without fear and apprehension and become part of the development story of the state.

Affirming that Assam and Uttar Pradesh have close relationship Sarma said that ancestors of Mahapurush Shrimanta Sankardeva had come to Assam from Uttar Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace Lord Shri Ram. Uttar

Pradesh is the soul of the people of India. Ram temple has been built here,” he said.

He further said that the people of Kalwar community had come here to Assam for trade and they merged with the soil, water and air of this place.

The chief minister also said that if Modi remained the Prime Minister of the country for another ten years then countries like America and China will be behind India,

“The people of the country want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time, India should become a world leader. Narendra Modi should be made the Prime Minister of India again to establish himself as a leader. He said,” Sarma said.

In his speech, the chief minister also mentioned the heritage and independence of Dhekiajuli. In the open meeting organised under the chairmanship of Santosh Jaiswal, president

of the central committee of All Assam Kalwar Samaj, former deputy chief minister of Bihar State Tarkishore Jaiswal, Ashok Singhal, MLA of Dhekiajuli assembly constituency and cabinet minister of the state Government were also present.

