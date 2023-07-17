Educationist Pradip Kumar Nath passes away

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, July 16: Former president of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha, noted teacher, and eminent social worker of the greater Dhekiajuli area in Sonitpur district, Pradip Kumar Nath, passed away on Friday in Dhekiajuli. He was 82. A true social worker and leading organiser of the district, the late Pradip Kumar Nath played an unmatched role in creating a conducive socio-literary and educational environment in the district as well as in the greater Dhekiajuli area throughout his life. Late Nath, the eldest son of Tularam Nath, was born in the historic Jahamari area and settled in Dhekiajuli town after joining as head teacher at Bhalukdhara Balisiha Primary School. He took voluntary retirement as the head teacher from Dhekiajuli Nagar Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya in 2006 and dedicated his services fully to the greater cause of society.

In the field of Sahitya Sabha, he served for a long duration in different capacities, including founder member of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha in 1978, life member of Asam Sahitya Sabha, both president and secretary of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha, president, secretary, and assistant secretary of Dhekiajuli branch Asam Sahitya Sabha. Besides, he served in different organisations in various capacities in and around the state of Assam. He was a life member of Sadou Asam Moina Parijat, secretary and president of Dhekiajuli Moina Parijt, former vice president of Asam Sanskritik Mahasabha, adviser and founding secretary of Mukti Prabha Library, founding secretary of Dhekiajuli branch Asam Natya Sanmilan, founding president of Dhekiajuli Rupjyoti Anchalik Bihu Dal, founding secretary of Dhekiajuli Nagarik Adhikar Suraksha Samiti, founding secretary of Jahamari Central Rongali Bihu Committee, founding president of Rupjyoti Anchalik Puthibharal, president and secretary of Mahapurush Sankar Madhav Sangeet Charukala Mahabidyalaya, secretary of Dhekiajuli Kabi Chakra, treasurer of Sonitpur Zila Kabi Sanmilan, executive president of Sundaram Sanskritik Sangha, president of Bihangam Sanskritik Sangha, secretary of Dhekiajuli Sikshak Bhavan, life member of Madhupur Satra of Koch Bihar, president of Dhekiajuli Car Association, district president of Dalit Sahitya Academy, life member of Asam Satra Mahasabha, etc.

He brought laurels to Dhekiajuli and the district by achieving several awards from different governmental and non-governmental organisations throughout his life. He was awarded the state teacher award by the state government for his meritorious and outstanding services in 2005. Asam Sanskritik Mahasabha conferred upon him the lifetime achievement award. Sadou Asom Moina Parijat awarded him the title of ‘Sishu Bondhu’. He also achieved the Ambedkar National Fellowship in 2003.

Different organisations and individuals have deeply mourned the death of the stalwart figure of the area. Among his many disciples, he leaves behind his wife, Sita Nath, two sons, Anuj Nath and Arun Nath, daughters-in-law, Rina Nath and Deepa Nath, and two grandchildren.

- Advertisement -