Enforcement Directorate team raids Dibrugarh businessmen house

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 4: A three-member team of Enforcement Directorate(ED) has conducted a raid at the house of renowned businessmen of Dibrugarh Rajen Lohia.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the three-member ED team at 6 am conducted a sudden raid at Lohia’s house in Kartikpara in Dibrugarh.

Sources said Lohia owned many business establishment in Dibrugarh and other parts of the state. He also has an liquor agency in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajen Lohia is the owner of Manohari tea estate and is also close to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In 2022, Rajen Lohia’s Manohari gold tea has done a record after fetched Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram at a private auction.

- Advertisement -

The handmade tea was bought by RK Tea Sales for its clients Cafe Nilofer of Hyderabad and other places.