17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
type here...

Enforcement Directorate team raids Dibrugarh businessmen house

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 4: A three-member team of Enforcement Directorate(ED) has conducted a raid at the house of renowned businessmen of Dibrugarh Rajen Lohia.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the three-member ED team at 6 am conducted a sudden raid at Lohia’s house in Kartikpara in Dibrugarh.

Related Posts:

Sources said Lohia owned many business establishment in Dibrugarh and other parts of the state. He also has an liquor agency in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajen Lohia is the owner of Manohari tea estate and is also close to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In 2022, Rajen Lohia’s Manohari gold tea has done a record after fetched Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram at a private auction.

- Advertisement -

The handmade tea was bought by RK Tea Sales for its clients Cafe Nilofer of Hyderabad and other places.

10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Prestige battle between SP, BJP in Milkipur bypoll, voting today

The Hills Times -
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February 10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible