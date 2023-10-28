Ex-servicemen rally in Dibrugarh to honour veterans and veer naris

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 27: The Indian Army’s DAO Division is set to host an “Ex-servicemen Rally” at Dibrugarh University Ground in Dibrugarh on October 29. This event is part of the Indian Army’s commitment to acknowledge and honor veterans, the widows of ex-servicemen, and the entire ex-servicemen community.

The rally will bring together veterans from regions including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Digboi, and Duliajan. The DAO Division, in close coordination with military establishments and civil administration, aims to address the grievances and pension anomalies faced by ex-servicemen.

To facilitate the resolution of grievances, various grievance redressal forums will be available at the event, creating a one-stop platform for veterans to seek assistance. The rally, operating under the theme “We Connect… We Care… We Share,” expects to welcome over 4,000 ex-servicemen and their dependents.

The Indian Army’s serving fraternity will honor Veer Naris, disabled soldiers, and ex-servicemen above 80 years of age during the event. This recognition serves to commemorate the sacrifices and contributions made by veterans to the nation. The rally will be attended by military and civil dignitaries, making it a special occasion to celebrate the ex-servicemen community.