Excise raid at Margherita

MARGHERITA, Aug 5: Arm excise search, patrolling and raid were conducted on Friday night by Margherita and Digboi Excise Party with assistance of Ledo Police Out Post under Tinsukia.

The raids were conducted at Toklong, 1 number Tinihuti and Keniya under Margherita and Lekhapani Police Station of Tinsukia district.

Total 10 cases were detected where during the raid seized articles were fermented wash approx 2500 litres, Illicit distilled liquor approx 70 liters and DA set 7 pieces.