Executive Meeting Of BJYM Held At Hojai

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
HOJAI, Feb 28: The district Committee of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday held its executive meeting at Sankardev Nagar at the party office premises.
The meeting started at 11:00 am with the lighting of the lamp, followed by offering of garlands on the portrait of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Bharat Mata And Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya by Jayanta Saikia, state vice president of the state committee of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and in-charge (Prabhari) of Hojai District Yuva Morcha. Jayanta Saikia chaired the meeting as the chief guest along with the presidents and secretaries.

The session was presided over by Binoy Kalita, district president and Manav Jyoti Bora, vice president of the District Yuva Morcha respectively.
The meeting was also attended by Debrato Roy, treasurer of Bharatiya Janata Party of Hojai district, Ayush Das, state executive member, BJYM.

