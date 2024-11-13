Experts convene in Diphu for agriculture discussion

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 12: An agriculture development officer (ADO) meet and cluster meeting for agriculture extension assistants (AEA) was held in the conference hall of the Agriculture Department in Diphu.

A team of scientists, including Dr GK Chowdhury, former director (Crops) at the Ministry of Agriculture, government of India, and now senior consultant at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT); Dr MM Kalita, former director of Agriculture; Dr Suryakanta Khandei, senior associate scientist at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI); Dr Moses Shyam, scientist at ICRISAT; and Dayamoy Singha, chief scientist of AAU-Zonal Research Station, Diphu, along with the district agriculture officer (DAO), sub-divisional agriculture officer (SDAO), additional director of agriculture (ADA) (Hills), ADOs, AEAs, and other agricultural staff, were present to discuss Jhum cultivation and other agriculture-related issues.

On Monday, the team of scientists also visited Jhum cultivation areas in Kaipani, Rongmongve, where they observed black gram and maize demonstration areas under the Department of Agriculture.

The team also interacted with local farmers and observed various types of local crops and seeds preserved by the farmers.