Extortion in ULFA’s Name Targets Elderly Couple in Sivasagar; Gang Arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 13: An elderly couple who resides on GNG Road, behind Bharali Complex in Sivasagar town, was the target of an extortion threat made in the name of the banned militant group, ULFA. Promptly acting on this, law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry and identified the culprits.

A specialized police unit conducted raids at various points in Sivasagar on the night of March 11 and 12, successfully rounding up the gang. Authorities have promised stern action against the accused, while other investigations are on to identify any possible larger network associated with the crime.

This is not the first case of extortion in the name of ULFA in the region. Last November, two persons from the Betbari area were arrested by Sivasagar police on charges of extorting money by pretending to be ULFA (Independent) activists.

Uma Changmai from Changmai Gaon, Betbari, and Pradip Bora from Raichai under Demow were the accused. The police interrogated the suspects hard.

Likewise, last year in January, two persons were detained in Nagaon district for trying to extort money from a local businessman in the name of ULFA-I.

The detained suspects were Fakar Uddin and Hussain Ali. As per police reports, Fakar Uddin of Ruporihat demanded Rs 50 lakh in cash from supari businessman Abdul Hasim under the false pretext of being connected with ULFA-I.