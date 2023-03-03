HT Bureau

CHOWKIHOLA , March 02 A businessman Jugal Kishore Malpani, a resident of Golaghat and his family organised a free eye check-up camp for the underprivileged of Nilip at Chowkihola Indoor Stadium on Wednesday last.

The free eye check-up camp was organised by Kishore and his family as a charity for the underprivileged villagers of Nilip. Executive member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Health & Family Welfare, Surjyo Rongphar inaugurated the camp.

174 persons have availed the free eye check-up camp. Surgery has been arranged for those who have completely lost their eyesight at Lion Hospital, Jorhat. As there are many patients who need to undergo surgery, 20 persons at a time will be selected initially. It was also informed that the Malpani family will bear all the expenses for the medical procedures.

The villagers who received the free eye check-up thanked the family of Malpani for organising the camp.