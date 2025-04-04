24.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 59.8 lakh seized in Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
AIZAWL, April 3: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 59.8 lakh have been seized in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles, assisted by volunteers of the district’s largest civil society organisation Young Lai Association (YLA), conducted a raid near Bualpui (NG) village and seized 42,000 Methamphetamine tablets on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The tablets were smuggled from adjoining Myanmar, he said.

The Lawngtlai district administration, along with the state police, Assam Rifles personnel, and leaders of village council and YLA on Monday held a meeting with Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Bualpui (NG) village and briefed them about regulations they should adhere to while taking shelter in Mizoram, officials said.

The meeting followed the seizure of huge quantities of drugs in the village, which were smuggled from Myanmar in the past few days, they said.

The refugees were warned against contraband trafficking and were instructed to maintain cordial relations with the locals for social harmony, they said.

They were instructed to obtain prior permission from the joint secretary of village councils of Bualpui (NG) before travelling outside the village and to report to the joint secretary upon return. (PTI)

