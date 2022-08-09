Fake gold smuggler held in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Aug 8: Based on input provided by Gajraj Military Intelligence on Sunday evening last the Sonitpur Police launched an operation and arrested one person with fake gold biscuits at Mission Chariali area here.

The arrested person was identified as Amir Hussain (23), son of Md Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Khalihamari under Tezpur PS.

Amir Hussain was allegedly involved in selling fake gold and duping defence personnel posted in and around Tezpur and Solmara Military Stations. Two fake gold biscuits, one Pulsar motorcycle and one Mobile phone were recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

Currently, the individual is in custody of Kacharigaon Police for further questioning and legal proceedings, stated a press release by Lt Col A S Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur.