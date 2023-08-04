Sonitpur District Day celebrations mark rich cultural heritage & welfare initiatives

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 4: The Sonitpur district administration marked the occasion of Sonitpur District Day with various significant events. Minister for Water Resources, I&PR, etc., and Guardian minister for Sonitpur district, Pijush Hazarika, inaugurated the main program organised on the occasion of Sonitpur District Day at Baan Theater in Tezpur on Thursday. Inaugurating the main programme at Baan Theatre, minister Hazarika recalled the rich cultural legacy and historical importance of Sonitpur district and the contributions of the great freedom fighters to the freedom movement of India. He said, Sonitpur district is one of the most advanced districts of Assam rich in mythological elements and cultural heritage which represents the age-old Sanatani culture of the district. In his address, he mentioned the contributions made by cultural doyen Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha and Natasurya Phani Sarma and said that Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika also enriched his journey as an artist from Tezpur. Highlighting the importance of observing the occasion of District Day, the minister reiterated the commitment of the government of Assam under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma towards all round development of the district.

Earlier, he inaugurated a vaccination camp organised by the Sonitpur district administration and Rotary Club Tezpur, and Animal Welfare Club of Tezpur University with the aim of safeguarding stray animals from various diseases. He also flagged off five of the eight mobile animal ambulances granted to Sonitpur district as part of chief minister’s animal welfare scheme. He also inaugurated an animal welfare shelter meant to facilitate shelter and treatment for animals.

Sonitpur district administration celebrated the District Day with a slew of important events. The main highlight of the event was the three-day Artificial Limb Fitment Camp being held at Tezpur Government HS School. Organised by Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur in association with Sonitpur district administration, department of Women and Child Development and Indian Red Cross Society, Sonitpur district and sponsored by Beti Bachao Beti Padhao under the ministry of Women and Child Development was formally inaugurated by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava. A total of 916 PwD beneficiaries were identified for the camp and they will be provided all aids and assistive devices free-of-cost. The Sonitpur district administration will organise such camps every 3-6 months to help the PwDs and also elderly people who require assistance. Nine para-athletes who had brought laurels to the district in an all Assam Para Sports Meet held at Sarusajai recently were felicitated in the programme. The Tezpur MLA also inaugurated the newly renovated Ananda Chandra Agarwala Park maintained by Tezpur Environment Society. He also inaugurated a Yoga Camp and demonstration on the occasion. Also, an organic hub and a sale point was opened at the office premises of District Agricultural Office where local farmers have been facilitated to sell their organic produce and it will remain open throughout the year.

MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rava, DC Deba Kumar Mishra, DDC Gaya Prasad Agarwal, ADC i/c Biswanath Neha Yadav, officials and staff of DAO office were present on the occasion which is expected to benefit the women of the district who are engaged in the production of organic food items and food products. It was followed by the opening of a Medical Mammography Awareness Camp to create awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection of cancer. Organised by Sonitpur district administration, Rotary Club of Tezpur, and Tezpur Cancer Centre at the conference hall of the DC’s office, in association with Project Pink was inaugurated by CEO, Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan in the presence of Sujata Mishra, spouse of district commissioner, ADC i/c Biswanath Neha Yadav, ADC Twahir Alam, and doctors from Tezpur Cancer Centre.

Around 150 ASHA and Anganwadi workers were educated on the importance of early detection of breast cancer and they will subsequently be able to avail free mammography tests at TCC with the target of women above 40 years of age and all female teachers of the district bringing under the ambit of this project while MLA Barchala, Ganesh Kumar Limbu inaugurated a live art demonstration on the occasion at Ananda Chandra Agarwala Park wherein several local renowned artists took part. He also inaugurated an art competition among the school children on the theme ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padharao’ at Cole Park and a wall painting at the office premises of the district commissioner. As part of the day Rangapara MLA, Krishna Kamal Tanti flagged off a cycle rally in the morning. Later in the day, a special lecture on ‘Sonitpuror Jibon Gatha, Iyar Udbhavon, Uttoron aru Udjapon’ was held where the lecture was delivered by noted historian and academician Dr Rajen Saikia. The concluding event and cultural program were also held in the evening where several students and persons who have brought laurels to the district were felicitated. Later, noted dramatist Baharul Islam and his troupe, Seagull Theatre performed a play ‘Akash’ based on the story by Dr Bhabendranath Saikia.