Farmers concerned over lack of rain & irr WKA

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Aug 13: The agricultural community in West Karbi Anglong is currently facing significant concerns due to inadequate rainfall and a lack of proper irrigation facilities.

- Advertisement -

The absence of sufficient rain coupled with the absence of proper irrigation infrastructure has led to the drying up of fields in various regions, including Greater Kheroni, Langchibu, Hawaipur, Preloo, Ampathar, Langmepi, Langthat, and others.

This situation has left farmers in the area deeply worried about the well-being of their crops and livelihoods.