Farmers, entrepreneurs, govt officials among special invitees from Assam to R-Day parade

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: A diverse group of 135 people from Assam, including entrepreneurs, farmers, officials and beneficiaries of government schemes will attend the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special invitees.

Along with their families, they have been invited to enhance ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national significance, an official statement said here on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Around 10,000 special guests from across the country, representing various backgrounds, have been invited for the occasion.

Women, youth, farmers and entrepreneurs will join the celebrations from this northeastern state, symbolising the inclusive spirit of the event and the recognition of their contributions to society, the statement said.

A farmer from Dhubri, Niresh Chandra Barman, said he was proud to be invited to the occasion. “It is a moment of immense honour to represent Assam at such a significant national event. I would like to thank PM Modi for giving me the opportunity to be a part of Republic Day parade,” Barman said.

Reena Daimary, an entrepreneur from Goalpara district who runs a piggery farm and cake-making business, expressed gratitude for the support she has received in her entrepreneurial journey from the government and the special invitation.

- Advertisement -

Beneficiaries of different schemes like ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and ‘PM Surya Ghar’, Sabita Terongpi of Biswanath and Pramod Saikia of Mangaldai, will also attend the parade.

Joining them will be Raju Uraon, a forester grade-I at Kaziranga Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, who extended his gratitude to the Kaziranga Authority, the state government and the central government for this honour.

In addition to witnessing the Republic Day Parade, these special guests will have the opportunity to visit prominent landmarks in Delhi, including the National War Memorial and the PM Sangrahalaya. They will also interact with various Union ministers, further enhancing their experience, the statement said. (PTI)