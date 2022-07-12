Fashion and lifestyle exhibition cum sale organised in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 11: In a bid to empower women, Hojai Unit of Akhil Bhartiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan organised one day long ‘Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition cum Sale’ programme at Jugal Kishore Kedia Smriti Bhawan located at J K Kedia Road in Hojai on Sunday. A total of 15 stalls were set up here where women from Dimapur, Nagaon, Raha, Guwahati and Hojai participated with their respective accessories and items like clothes, home decor, rakhi, gifts items, etc. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mita Bagchi, headmistress, Morning Glory English High School which was followed with lighting ceremony where social worker Niranjan Sarwagi, Ramesh Mundra, Pratap Kayal, Manish Beriwal, Sunil Bhimsaria, Lalit Bora and Pawan Pansari jointly lighted the lamp. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Mita Bagchi appreciated Akhil Bhartiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan for their work. She said such types of activities empower women and provide a platform to showcase their hidden creativity and skills. She said, “I feel lucky to be a part of such a programme whose motive is to empower women.” Talking to this correspondent, Jyoti Sureka, president accompanied with Priyanka Sarawagi, general secretary and Pratibha Rathi, ex-president said, “Work from home was an integral part of women since decades but after the outbreak of covid, work from home was given importance in all spheres.”

“We have just tried to provide a platform where the women can explore their creativity and skills,” they added. “Along with other activities, our organisation aims to spread awareness on environmental issues i.e. how we can contribute to safeguard mother nature and to promote the same, no single use plastics were used here. Through this programme, we are also trying to educate people about the impact of plastic on earth and how we all can play a significant role in protecting our environment. Along with the exhibition, a lucky draw and a game counter were set up for entertainment,” they added.