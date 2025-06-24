25.5 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Nagaland Governor reviews TB elimination efforts

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, June 23: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, underscoring the state’s commitment to eliminating tuberculosis by 2025. The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan in Kohima, was attended by senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, including Minister Paiwang Konyak and Commissioner and Secretary Anoop Khinchi.

In his address, Governor Ganesan stressed the urgent need to tackle the social stigma surrounding tuberculosis and called for leveraging the influence of religious leaders to raise awareness among communities. He highlighted the role of community engagement in the fight against TB and urged individuals, organisations, and institutions to register as Nikshay Mitras—voluntary donors under the national initiative. These donors provide essential nutritional and psychosocial support to TB patients, helping improve treatment outcomes and their overall quality of life.

Health Minister Paiwang Konyak briefed the Governor on the department’s strategies and ongoing initiatives aimed at combating the disease. He pointed out the challenges faced, particularly in reaching remote and vulnerable populations, and outlined the steps taken to strengthen surveillance, expand access to free treatment, and spread awareness through targeted campaigns.

The minister expressed hope that with the continued support of the Governor and collaboration from various sectors, Nagaland would be able to meet the national goal of TB elimination within the set timeframe.

Commissioner and Secretary of Health, Anoop Khinchi, also presented an update on the department’s focused efforts towards TB prevention, early detection, and comprehensive patient care. He stressed the importance of inter-sectoral coordination and the involvement of local communities in achieving sustainable results.

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation from all stakeholders to intensify their efforts and work in a coordinated manner towards making Nagaland TB-free by 2025, in alignment with the national vision.

