25.5 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
type here...

Sikkim celebrates International Olympic Day with sports activities

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, June 23: The Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) on Monday celebrated the International Olympic Day 2025 with a series of sports activities at Paljor Stadium and a programme at the SOA office with the theme ‘Move, Learn, Discover for a Better World.”

The celebrations began with multiple sporting events organised by member associations.

- Advertisement -

A blood donation camp was also organised by the SOA, showcasing the association’s commitment to social responsibility alongside athletic development.

Related Posts:

In a special felicitation ceremony, athletes who represented Sikkim at national-level tournaments were honoured for their achievements and contribution to sports.

Addressing the gathering, state Roads and Bridges Minister NB Dahal commended SOA for celebrating Olympic Day with enthusiasm and purpose.

Emphasising the vital link between sports and youth development, he reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure across the state.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a gathering, Dahal urged all member associations to conduct quarterly meetings with the 32 MLAs, allowing legislators to stay informed about sporting activities in their constituencies and extend meaningful support to emerging athletes.

In his address, SOA chief Kuber Bhandari highlighted the need for grassroots sports development at the panchayat level and expressed hope that Sikkim would see more Olympians emerge in the future. (PTI)

India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Restored, uncut version of ‘Sholay’ to be showcased at Il Cinema...

The Hills Times -
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views