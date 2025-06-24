Sikkim celebrates International Olympic Day with sports activities

GANGTOK, June 23: The Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) on Monday celebrated the International Olympic Day 2025 with a series of sports activities at Paljor Stadium and a programme at the SOA office with the theme ‘Move, Learn, Discover for a Better World.”

The celebrations began with multiple sporting events organised by member associations.

A blood donation camp was also organised by the SOA, showcasing the association’s commitment to social responsibility alongside athletic development.

In a special felicitation ceremony, athletes who represented Sikkim at national-level tournaments were honoured for their achievements and contribution to sports.

Addressing the gathering, state Roads and Bridges Minister NB Dahal commended SOA for celebrating Olympic Day with enthusiasm and purpose.

Emphasising the vital link between sports and youth development, he reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure across the state.

Addressing a gathering, Dahal urged all member associations to conduct quarterly meetings with the 32 MLAs, allowing legislators to stay informed about sporting activities in their constituencies and extend meaningful support to emerging athletes.

In his address, SOA chief Kuber Bhandari highlighted the need for grassroots sports development at the panchayat level and expressed hope that Sikkim would see more Olympians emerge in the future. (PTI)