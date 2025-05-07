FHASM calls bandh in Assam Hills on May 13 over article 244(A)

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 6: The Forum for Hills Autonomous State Movement (FHASM), a coalition of political parties and various social, student, and women’s organisations, has announced a 24-hour bandh across Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts on May 13.

The bandh is being called in protest against the Centre’s alleged delay in implementing Article 244(A) of the Constitution, which provides for the creation of an Autonomous State within Assam.

The bandh will begin at 5:00 AM on May 13 and conclude at 5:00 AM on May 14, 2025.

Addressing a press conference at the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) central office in Diphu on Tuesday, ASDC general secretary and former Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Jotson Bey, said the FHASM comprises several groups united for the common cause of securing autonomy.

Member organisations include the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC-James Hanse), ASDC, Karbi Students Association, Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong, Women Karbi Students Association, ASDC Youth Front, APHLC Women Central Executive Committee, United Karbi Youth Association (UKYA), Ex-UPDS Welfare Society, and Phuloni Youth Development Committee (PYDC).

Bey said, “Despite five decades of political assurance and repeated memorandums, the legitimate constitutional rights of the indigenous tribal people of the hills remain denied”.

He called the bandh a symbolic and democratic protest against the Government of India’s inaction on Article 244(A), which was enacted in 1969.

The FHASM reiterated its demand for both the Centre and the Assam government to fulfill their constitutional, moral, and political responsibilities by initiating steps for the implementation of Article 244(A) without further delay.

Bey added that emergency services such as medical, fire, ambulance, electricity, media, and all examination-related activities will be exempt from the bandh.

However, public transport operators, businesses, educational institutions, and offices have been urged to voluntarily support the bandh.

The press meet was attended by APHLC president and FHASM joint convenor James Hanse, secretary Pitor Tisso, ASDC president Sonasing Terang, ASDC Youth Front president Premson Bey, and other representatives.