Karbi Anglong protest for Article 244(A) in Delhi

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 9: A delegation led by the Karbi Anglong Dima Hasao Autonomous State Demand Committee (KADHASDCOM) organized a sit-in demonstration on Thursday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, seeking the implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution to grant an Autonomous State.

The demonstration lasted for three hours, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and was attended by MP Amarsing Tisso, among others. Participating organizations included the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), Karbi Riso Adorbar (KRA), Karbi So’arlo Asong (KARSA), Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO), Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA), United Khasi People’s Organization (UKPO), All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), and Garo Students’ Union (GSU).

Ajit Timung, president of KADHASDCOM, told The Hills Times, “The demonstration is led by KADHASDCOM, supported by various student, youth, and women’s organizations from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. We have been advocating for the Autonomous State since 1986. We are in New Delhi to urge the Central government to immediately implement Article 244(A). We have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Tribal Minister Jual Oram.”

The memorandum focuses solely on the implementation of Article 244(A).

KADHASDCOM has urged MP Amarsing Tisso to introduce a private member’s bill in Parliament on the Autonomous State issue in the next session. The memorandum includes signatures from MP Amarsing Tisso, the Chief Executive Members (CEM) of the two Autonomous Councils of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, MLAs from five LACs of the three hill districts, and the presidents and secretaries of various organizations involved in the movement.

Timung stated, “I call on all political parties, national and regional, to continue advocating for the Autonomous State. Both the BJP and Congress should engage with their national leaders, while regional parties like the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) should pursue this issue with both the State and Central governments. I urge all parties and organisations to focus solely on the demand for an Autonomous State and avoid accepting more power from the government. Any agreement should be for an Autonomous State, not additional powers.”

He also encouraged like-minded organizations to join the movement.

At Jantar Mantar, KSA General Secretary criticized the BJP government, stating, “If the BJP-led State and Central governments continue to betray the people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, the BJP will lose its presence in the hill districts.”

Timung reminded the BJP of promises made by leaders like LK Advani and Rajnath Singh, who assured that Article 244(A) would be implemented if the BJP came to power in the Central government—a promise that has not yet been fulfilled.

DSU President Dhiraj Diphusa urged the government to avoid delaying tactics, stating, “The people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are ready to fight for an Autonomous State. This demand is a legitimate and constitutional right, and it is disheartening that the government is not addressing it.”

Bidyasing Rongpi, Media In-Charge of the BJP – East Karbi Anglong District Committee, participating in the demonstration, assured the media, “The commitment made by the BJP regarding the Autonomous State will not be forgotten. I assure you that during this BJP government, the implementation of Article 244(A) will be considered.”