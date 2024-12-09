16 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 9, 2024
9th edition of Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival concludes in Guwahati

Veteran Assamese actor Pranjal Saikia awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: The curtains have gracefully fallen on the 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), marking the end of four unforgettable days dedicated to the magic of storytelling, vibrant conversations, and a heartfelt celebration of cinema in all its forms, an official statement said on Sunday.

From December 5 to 8, BVFF brought together a diverse tapestry of narratives, emerging talents, and established voices, offering a platform where creativity thrived, connections blossomed, and meaningful exchanges unfolded.

The festival concluded with a dazzling closing ceremony, celebrating the remarkable talents of filmmakers and storytellers.

The Best Feature Film award was presented to Bibo Binanao (My Three Sisters) directed by Kenny Deori Basumatary. Binoranjan Oinam received the Best Director honor for his Manipuri feature Langdai Ama (The Juncture). Chanchisoa (Expectation) was recognised as Best Short Film. (Garo Film). Samiran Deka’s Teens of 1942 was awarded Best Documentary. Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Pranjal Saikia, a luminary of Assamese cinema whose enduring contributions continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and cinephiles.

Kicking off the final day’s lineup was an insightful masterclass by the acclaimed editor Nitin Baid, celebrated for his work on Masaan, Gully Boy, Raazi, and 83. His session on The Art of Storytelling through Editing in Films delved into the pivotal editor-director relationship, offering filmmakers valuable insights and practical tips to elevate their craft and create compelling narratives.

Continuing the series of engaging sessions, renowned cinematographer Shreya Dev Dube presented a thought-provoking discussion on Future Trends in Cinematography, offering a visionary perspective on how artistry and technology are shaping the visual language of cinema.

Adding to the day’s engaging lineup, celebrated filmmaker Sandeep Modi, the writer-director of the Emmy-nominated thriller series Aarya and the showrunner and director of The Night Manager, shared his expertise in a session titled The Art of Making Content Across Platforms. He explored the nuances of crafting stories that resonate with diverse audiences and mediums, offering aspiring filmmakers and content creators an in-depth look into the creative and technical aspects of storytelling.

Aspiring filmmakers and cinephiles from Northeast India embraced a golden opportunity to refine their skills and deepen their understanding of the art of filmmaking through a series of interactive workshops and masterclasses. From the basics of filmmaking and scriptwriting to the intricacies of long-format storytelling, these sessions, led by esteemed industry professionals, fostered an inspiring environment for learning and exchange, nurturing the next generation of cinematic talent.

In a compelling panel discussion titled Theatre to OTT: The Assamese Perspective, Assamese actor and heartthrob Ravi Sarma and Akshata Narain delved into the evolving entertainment landscape, exploring the transition from traditional theatrical experiences to the dynamic world of OTT platforms. Adding a personal touch, filmmaker Sandeep Modi shared his inspiring journey of Making the First Film, offering invaluable insights for aspiring storytellers.

The day began with the timeless French classic The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, followed by the poignant Angammal. The cinematic lineup continued with a selection of compelling short films, each evoking deep emotions and thoughtful reflection. One of the standout moments, Village Rockstars 2 by Rima Das, touched the hearts of the audience with its sincere storytelling, while the closing feature, All We Imagine as Light by Payal Kapadia, left viewers deeply moved with its evocative narrative.

As the curtains fall on this year’s festival, BVFF carries forward its promise to return for its next edition, bigger, bolder, and even more extraordinary. With its unwavering commitment to amplifying diverse voices and championing fresh talent, BVFF continues to shine as a beacon for cinephiles and storytellers.

