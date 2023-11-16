FIR against Ajmal for insulting Assamese Selang Sador

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 15: The Asom Satra Mahasabha on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Ajmal for

allegedly insulting the revered Assamese ‘selang sador’ and hurting the sentiments of Assamese people.

According to sources, AIUDF’s supremo and Dhubri MP, Badaruddin Ajmal had gone to attend a public

rally at Laharighat in Morigaon on Wednesday. He was wearing a selang sador around his xchoulders,

which he threw away while on stage in front of the public. The selang sador is a revered piece of cloth

that is a symbol of deep respect in the state.

This did not go down well with the Assamese community and the situation turned tense. Soon president

of the Asom Satra Mahasabha, Bimal Chandra Barkakati lodged the FIR today against Ajmal.

“Being a public representative, he has thrown away the very revered piece of cloth which we use in our

religious activities. With this, he has sought to insult our religion and the Assamese Hindu society. This

will lead to communal tensions and create problems in society. To stop such kind of communal tensions,

today we have lodged an FIR at the Morigaon Sadar police station. Action should be taken so that such

activities are not repeated in future,” said Bimal Chandra Barkakati.