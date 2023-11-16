FIR against Ajmal for insulting Assamese Selang Sador

HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Nov 15: The Asom Satra Mahasabha on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Ajmal for
allegedly insulting the revered Assamese ‘selang sador’ and hurting the sentiments of Assamese people.
According to sources, AIUDF’s supremo and Dhubri MP, Badaruddin Ajmal had gone to attend a public
rally at Laharighat in Morigaon on Wednesday. He was wearing a selang sador around his xchoulders,
which he threw away while on stage in front of the public. The selang sador is a revered piece of cloth
that is a symbol of deep respect in the state.
This did not go down well with the Assamese community and the situation turned tense. Soon president
of the Asom Satra Mahasabha, Bimal Chandra Barkakati lodged the FIR today against Ajmal.
“Being a public representative, he has thrown away the very revered piece of cloth which we use in our
religious activities. With this, he has sought to insult our religion and the Assamese Hindu society. This
will lead to communal tensions and create problems in society. To stop such kind of communal tensions,
today we have lodged an FIR at the Morigaon Sadar police station. Action should be taken so that such
activities are not repeated in future,” said Bimal Chandra Barkakati.
