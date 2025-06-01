26.3 C
Arunachal Guv honours Armed Forces for role in ‘Operation Sindoor’, border security

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, May 31: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday hailed ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a defining moment in India’s border security strategy.

He noted that the operation, executed under strong political and military leadership, has contributed to shaping a new and robust doctrine of deterrence along sensitive border areas.

Parnaik urged continued innovation in technology use and unwavering vigilance from the armed forces to maintain the momentum.

In recognition of their outstanding service in operational duties, Parnaik presented the Governor’s Citation to 13 Rajputana Rifles, 9 Grenadiers, and 31 Assam Rifles during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, here.

The awards were given for exceptional professionalism, operational acumen, and their close synergy with both the district administration and local communities in the state, an official statement said.

Commanding Officer of the 13th Battalion of The Rajputana Rifles (Thundering Thirteen), Col Sangam Kumar, along with Subedar Major Bhom Singh Rathore and Agniveer Vibin A, received the citation.

From the 9th Battalion of The Grenadiers Regiment (Mewar), Colonel Saurabh Sharma, Subedar Major Mahaveer, and Grenadier Dharamveer were honoured.

From the 31st Battalion of the Assam Rifles, Col Dushyant Singh Lamba, Subedar Major Banwari Lal Sharma, and Rifleman K I Singh received the citation.

In his address, Parnaik praised the forces for their tireless commitment to securing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and managing the Indo-Myanmar border, highlighting the visible improvements in security and coordination.

He also applauded the armed forces for their community outreach initiatives, including the construction of community halls, school buildings, and playgrounds in border villages, along with organizing local sports tournaments to unite and inspire youth.

Parnaik expressed special admiration for mentorship programs run by the military, such as UPSC coaching, Sainik School preparation, and pre-recruitment training, efforts that have opened new avenues for local youth.

The governor shared that during his visits to remote villages; he observed a strong bond of trust and goodwill between the armed forces and the local population, a relationship nurtured through consistent Sadbhavana (goodwill) operations.

He also highlighted the force’s role in the vibrant villages programme, where their collaboration has contributed to reverse migration, strengthening both the population and the security of India’s border areas.

Parnaik expressed confidence that the armed forces will continue to build on their achievements, especially in the context of Operation Sindoor, and uphold their legacy of service, vigilance, and national pride. (PTI)

