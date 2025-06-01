26.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 1, 2025
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal, tally rises to 3

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, May 31: A 51-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total number of infections in the current wave to three in the state, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The man had undergone a rapid antigen test at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here on May 28 and was found positive for the coronavirus infection, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh had earlier reported two cases of the new COVID-19 variant on May 27, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

These cases were detected through RT-PCR tests at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), he said.

A 34-year-old woman, who is in her 21st week of pregnancy, tested positive after she had developed COVID-like symptoms of fever and mild cough.

The woman had arrived in Itanagar from Bengaluru on May 13.

The woman’s 53-year-old mother also tested positive for the infection but remained asymptomatic.

The pregnant woman is currently admitted to a hospital, while her mother has been placed under isolation, the official said.

Jampa urged the public not to panic, assuring that the new strain appears to be less severe than earlier variants.

“The health department is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. We are also tracing all possible contacts the two women may have had,” he added.

He noted that a comprehensive public health advisory will be issued soon after consultation with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi.

So far, the state health department has tested four samples, of which three have been found positive, the official added. (PTI)

7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They're Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
