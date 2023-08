HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Aug 13: A fire incident occurred at the stone crusher plant owned by NM Construction in Hawaipur, West Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The quick response of the employees helped alert the nearby residents, and together they attempted to extinguish the flames. Subsequently, the fire brigade team reached the location and successfully managed to control the fire. However, a portion of the plant suffered damage due to the fire.