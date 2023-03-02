Fire Explodes In Guwahati’s Adabari Locality

GUWAHATI, March 2: A massive fire on Wednesday broke out in the Adabari area, Guwahati. The fire erupted in a hotel near the Bimal Honda showroom.

As per reports, the fire protection service rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze. Casualties have not been reported yet and the cause of the flame has not been discovered.

Earlier on Thursday, an enormous fire broke out at the Hatigaon Chariali sector located in Guwahati resulting in the burning partially around 127 residences in the sphere. According to reports, the fire allegedly began at the residence of Riju Ali who is probably the one to catch fire by an electrical short circuit. The fire extinguishers struggled for more than three hours to remove the flame. On February 11, where several vehicles were charred by a catastrophic fire in the parking area of a building in Guwahati’s Christian Basti.

Guwahati city has been observing numerous fire incidents over the past couple of years. In this year, about four fire occurrences have been reported in the city.

A similar disastrous fire incident had been reported in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari area in the previous year of December 2022. The fire incident had entirely destroyed houses of not less than 150 families.