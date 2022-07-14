First ever angiography performed in Barak valley

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 13: First ever angiography has been performed successfully on a patient in Silchar Medical College & Hospital here on Tuesday.

DC Keerthi Jalli in presence of principal Dr Babul Bezburah, vice-principal Dr Bhaskar Gupta and superintendent Dr Abhijit Swami visited the cath lab of SMC&H on the day.

Dr Rakesh Gopal, consultant, Cardiology from Chennai started treating patients in SMC&H.

It is worth mentioning that the cath lab was installed at the SMC&H on the initiative of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and in January, 2022 the cath lab was inaugurated by the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Silchar Municipal Board is conducting an awareness drive for implementation of plastic waste management at New Market and Fatak Bazar to ensure that single-use plastic materials are not used henceforth.

On Tuesday, GD Tripathi, CEO, ASDMA visited Katigorah Revenue Circle of Cachar district to review the flood situation. During the visit, he was accompanied by DC Keerthi Jalli; circle officer Katigorah and other departmental officials. He inspected the defunct Sluice Gates over river Baleshwar under Katigorah Revenue Circle which have been one of the major reasons of flood in the Katigorah Revenue Circle.

A health care drive was also carried out in various flood affected areas of Katigorah Revenue Circle by the health workers on the day in addition to that animal health camps were organised at Gobindapur and Fulbari G.P. under the Katigorah Development Block.

As per a report received from Cachar DDMA on Wednesday, a total of 72 villages have been affected by the flood water wherein a total of 147572 people have been affected out of which 56178 are male,51506 female and 3988 are children.

Reportedly, a total of 15,117 people took shelter in 45 relief camps in the district, out of which 1,572 are in Katigorah, 13,485 in Silchar and 60 in Lakhipur revenue circle. According to the daily flood report, 6 quintals of rice, 0.54 quintals of pulses, 0.16 quintals of salt and 16.29 litres of mustard oil have been distributed in Lakhipur.