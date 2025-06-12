First meeting of CEM’s Media Cell held in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 11: The inaugural meeting of the Chief Executive Member’s (CEM) Media Cell under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) was convened on Wednesday at the CEM’s conference room.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was chaired by Miji Kro, Private Secretary to the Chief Executive Member, and focused on the significance, functioning, and responsibilities of the newly formed Media Cell. Discussions were also held on improving the infrastructure and operational framework of the media cells to enhance communication and outreach.

Present at the meeting were Gagan Chandro Narzary, Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department; Utpal Dimasa, District Information and Public Relations Officer; and Bijay Bey from the Information Technology Department of KAAC, along with other staff members associated with the cell.

The gathering emphasized collaborative efforts to ensure the Media Cell functions as an effective link between the Council and the public, aiming to improve transparency and public engagement across Karbi Anglong.